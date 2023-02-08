Cash In on These Big Game Food Deals for Your Watch Party

The Super Bowl is only a few days away, on Sunday, Feb. 12. Some watch the big game for the football, some for the commercials, some for the halftime show -- and others just turn up for the cheese pizza on the coffee table in front of the TV.

If you're looking to simplify hosting and supply your game-day spread with quick ready-made snacks and appetizers this year, check out the multiple deals and discounts US chain restaurants are offering before, during and after the big game.

From Mexican pizza and wings to discounts on delivery, here are a few Super Bowl specials to snag. We'll keep this list updated as we learn about more deals.

Blaze



The national pizza chain wants to have a place at your game-day party with its Super Bowl special -- order a one-topping carry-out or delivery pizza online for $10. This offer is valid on Feb. 12.

Bonchon

Snack on crispy Korean fried chicken during game day with this deal. Bonchon is offering 50 Korean fried chicken wings for $65 on Super Bowl Sunday. Customers can select soy garlic or spicy sauce wings, and order them for dine-in, carryout or delivery.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Hope for a tie game during regulation to get this deal. This discount is contingent on the big game going into overtime. If the game spills over 60 minutes, US and Canadian customers can get six free boneless or traditional wings from Buffalo Wild Wings on Feb. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. local time.

Carvel

An edible football? Sign me up. Take $5 off ice cream game ball cakes at Carvel when you order through Uber Eats, Grubhub or DoorDash. This football-shaped deal is available through Feb. 12 and while supplies last.

Chipotle

Who doesn't like free melty cheese? From Feb. 6 through Feb. 12, get a free small side or topping of Chipotle's queso blanco with your purchase of a full-priced entree when you use the promo code QUESO23.

Cici's Pizza

From Jan. 30 through Feb. 12, grab one of the three (or all three) Party Starter Packs from Cici's Pizza. First, the restaurant chain is offering a classic pack, which includes two giant one-topping pizzas that come with either 20 cinnamon rolls or 16 pieces of cheesy bread for $28. There's a popper pack for $27 that comes with two giant one-topping pizzas alongside your choice of 12 poppers (choose from jalapeno poppers, pepperoni poppers or Cici's new buffalo chicken poppers). Lastly, there's the wing pack for $34 that offers two giant one-topping pizzas with a choice of bone-in or boneless wings.

Cumberland Farms

We love a weekend BOGO. This Cumberland Farms deal runs every weekend through Feb. 19. Purchase one cheese or pepperoni pizza and get the second one free.

D'Angelo

From Feb. 10 through 13, purchase two or more small grilled sandwiches for $8 each when you use the code 9203.

DiGiorno

This deal is "doink"-dependent. Yes, that's right: If either team kicks the football into the goalpost and it "doinks" off the uprights or crossbar, DiGiorno will give away free pizza coupons. All you need to do is enter to redeem a free coupon at DiGiornoDoinks.com before 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 12.

Domino's

Customers can choose two or more menu items for $7 each during Super Bowl Sunday. The promotion applies to both carryout and delivery orders. For a carryout-specific deal, you can choose one-topping pizzas, the Dips & Twists combo or eight-piece wings for $8 each.

DoorDash

Food delivery app is offering up to 30% off an order of $25 or more if you have a DashPass, and 25% off a $25 order without a DashPass on Feb. 12.

Dunkin'

These Dunkin' deals throughout February are for Dunkin' Rewards members only. If that's you, pick up half a dozen donuts for $3 from Feb. 1 through Feb. 12. There are a few other offers run from Feb. 1 through Feb. 28 members can also redeem, like a $2 medium cold brew when you order ahead, a free medium iced coffee with any purchase, a free medium hot coffee with a beverage purchase, free bagel minis with a beverage purchase and free stuffed biscuit bites with a beverage purchase.

Jack in the Box

Get free delivery on the Mega Munchies Box from Jack in the Box from Feb. 10 through Feb. 13. This $20 box offers 30 chicken nuggets, 39 tiny tacos, two large orders of curly fries and accompanying buttermilk ranch and avocado lime dip cups. To redeem this offer sign up for the Jack Pack Rewards Program through the Jack app or on jackinthebox.com.

Noodles & Company

Rewards members can score 20% off catering from Feb. 5 through Feb. 13 when they use the code BIGGAME.

Papa Gino's

From Feb. 10 through 13, get two or more small cheese pizzas for $9 when you use the code 9204 at Papa Gino's.

Pieology Pizzeria

Slash $5 off your purchase of $30 or more, or $10 off your purchase of $50 or more, at Pieology when you shop pizzas from Feb. 9 through Feb. 12. All you need to do is enter the promo code BIGGAME5OFF or BIGGAME10OFF at Pieology.com when you place your order.

Potbelly

From Feb. 9 through Feb. 12, spend $20 and score free delivery on your order. The promotion is available on the Potbelly app or website.

Round Table Pizza

Snag a double play pizza from Round Table Pizza for $22 on Super Bowl Sunday.

Sonic

Looking to spread the love beyond game day? From Jan. 30 through Valentine's Day, buy any Sonic entree and get one free when you order on the Sonic app.

Taco Bell

Why Taco Bell is offering something called the Ultimate Game Day Box through Feb. 9 and not on Feb. 12, the actual ultimate game day, we don't know. But if you are feeling a big, cheap box of tasty apps a few days before the Super Bowl, check out Taco Bell's Ultimate GameDay Box. The box includes a Mexican pizza, four tacos and eight chicken wings, plus spicy ranch, and will be available at participating Taco Bell locations for $22. The promotion begins on Jan. 26 and goes through Feb. 9. Another promotion going from now until Feb. 1 offers customers a free Mexican pizza if they purchase a minimum of $15 from the Taco Bell app.

TGI Fridays

Take 25% off platters, party trays or family meal bundles this weekend when you order online or call-in for takeout and use the

code GAMEDAY25 at checkout. If you place a TGI Fridays order of $15 or more on DoorDash you can get 12 free Frank's RedHot wings. The promotion runs Feb. 9 through Feb. 12.

Wholly Guacamole

Make any purchase through website or app from Feb. 10 through Super Bowl Sunday and get free Wholly Guacamole guac to dip into on game day.

