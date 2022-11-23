Capture Every Moment for Less this Black Friday with the Polaroid Go Mini Camera

If you're searching for a way to capture every moment and instantly have film photos to share, then look no further than the Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera. This Polaroid camera is by far my favorite of all the one's I've owned in the past and now its on sale on Amazon this Black Friday for $80.

The Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera is the tiniest of all Polaroid cameras which helps it to fit in almost any bag and prints film half the size of a normal Polaroid photo. The Polaroid Go includes a self-timer, allowing you to be selfie-ready for every photo. I love to bring my Polaroid camera wherever I go to take pictures both myself and others can have to remember the night.

This camera will make for a great addition to every holiday party, get together and Christmas gift.