Live: 150+ Black Friday Deals Black Friday Cheat Sheet Black Friday Deals Under $25 Livestream World Cup 4K TV Deals Secret Deals via Alexa Random Black Friday Finds Macy's Parade
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Capture Every Moment for Less this Black Friday with the Polaroid Go Mini Camera

Treasure every memory made this holiday season using the Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera, now 20% off on Amazon.

Charlotte Maracina headshot
Charlotte Maracina

If you're searching for a way to capture every moment and instantly have film photos to share, then look no further than the Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera. This Polaroid camera is by far my favorite of all the one's I've owned in the past and now its on sale on Amazon this Black Friday for $80. 

Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera
$80 at Amazon

The Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera is the tiniest of all Polaroid cameras which helps it to fit in almost any bag and prints film half the size of a normal Polaroid photo. The Polaroid Go includes a self-timer, allowing you to be selfie-ready for every photo. I love to bring my Polaroid camera wherever I go to take pictures both myself and others can have to remember the night. 

This camera will make for a great addition to every holiday party, get together and Christmas gift. 

Black Friday 2022 sales

Looking for the best sales and deals right now? Check out our complete coverage:

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.