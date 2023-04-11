Try CNET Daily Deals Texts LG's OLED Gaming Monitor Best Internet Providers Current Mortgage Rates Best Solar Companies Moon Phases and Your Sleep iOS 16.4.1 Security Update When Are My Taxes Due?
Capture All the Action With Deals on Insta360 Cameras and Accessories

These rugged action cameras have a mind-blowing 360-degree field of view, and right now you can snag one for up to $110 off.
Summer is just around the corner, and if you've got some adventures planned, you'll want to make sure you've got a camera that can capture all the action. Insta360 makes a variety of rugged and compact models that are designed with a 360-degree field of view, and right now, you can grab one for up to $110 off at the company's spring sale. These deals are only available through April 19, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There are quite a few different cameras and accessories that you can pick up for less at this sale. The Insta360 One X2 is a simple, compact 360-degree camera, and right now you can snag it on sale for $365, saving you $65 compared with the usual price. It captures 360-degree video in stunning 5.7K resolution, has built-in video stabilization and is waterproof up to 10 meters. Or, you can get the best of both worlds with the Insta360 One RS. It comes with interchangeable lenses so you can use it as a standard action camera with 4K video and 48MP photos, or use the 360-degree lens to capture capture mind-blowing third-person video. It also features image stabilization, active HDR and a rugged design that's waterproof up to five meters. Right now it's on sale for $440, saving you $110 compared with the usual price. 

A few other camera models are also on sale, and you can complete your kit with discounted accessories like this extended selfie stick, dive case, motorcycle mount and more.

