Calphalon's Top-Rated Espresso Machine Is $244 for Prime Day (Save $105)

Calphalon is a trusty kitchen brand known for smart home appliances and gadgetry dressed up in a sleek black and silver uniform. Right now, Amazon has a host of on major sale for Prime Day.

One discount that caught my eye was the 15-bar pump espresso machine. Good quality espresso machines generally cost upwards of $400 or more, but right now, the is marked down to (save $105).

The sleek espresso maker isn't the only Calphalon kitchen gear seeing a price drop for Prime Day. Amazon has the brand's sleek , an (save $111) and a down from $80.

See the full lineup of and find my top picks below.

Calphalon Calphalon's top-rated espresso machine is down to one of the lowest prices we've seen. This particular model doesn't come with the built-in tamper or grinder so you'll need to buy those separately but it does have a milk frother for making tasty lattes and flat whites at home. The souped-up model with tamper and bean grinder is also on sale for $476 (save $188).

Calphalon If you're serious about your Sunday waffle routine, you might want to upgrade to this model with easy-clean ceramic surface and LED touchscreen control.

Calphalon Calphalon's 1,200-watt blender is also a hit in Amazon's buyer reviews and it's also down big for Prime Day. The sleek blender has five food settings for perfect shakes, smoothies, salsas and more. Plus, a reversible motor that senses when things need a change of direction makes for easier, more consistent blending. The Activesense blender comes with a large 2-liter blending vessel plus a 24-ounce blender cup and lid so you can whip up a drink and fly out the door.

Calphalon The beauty of a reliable and versatile countertop oven is how fast and precise you can cook things that would take much longer -- and use more energy -- in the big oven. This jet black smart oven has 12 handy presets, including toast, roast, broil, bake, dehydrate, warm, defrost and bread proof for all you amateur bakers. It's large enough to fit a 12-inch pizza but still won't dominate the counter. Signature Cool Touch technology keeps the outside cool while the inside gets scorching hot. The only thing this model doesn't have is an air fry function, but it's still a solid deal on a premium countertop oven.