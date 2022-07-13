Best Prime Day Deals Prime Day Deals Under $50 Anti-Prime Day Sales Prime Day Chromebooks Prime Day Headphone Deals Smart Home, Appliance Deals on Prime Day Air Fryers on Prime Day Dell XPS 17 9720 Laptop Review
Deals

Calphalon's Top-Rated Espresso Machine Is $244 for Prime Day (Save $105)

Plus, toasters, blenders, slow cookers and waffle makers see price drops during the sprawling sale.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Calphalon is a trusty kitchen brand known for smart home appliances and gadgetry dressed up in a sleek black and silver uniform. Right now, Amazon has a host of excellent Calphalon kitchen appliances on major sale for Prime Day.

One discount that caught my eye was the 15-bar pump espresso machine. Good quality espresso machines generally cost upwards of $400 or more, but right now, the top-rated Calphalon espresso maker is marked down to $245 on Amazon (save $105). 

The sleek espresso maker isn't the only Calphalon kitchen gear seeing a price drop for Prime Day. Amazon has the brand's sleek 1,200-watt blender down to $170 (save $60), an air-frying toaster oven for $189 (save $111) and a two-slice precision toaster for $49 down from $80.

See the full lineup of Calphalon kitchen gear on sale for Prime Dayand find my top picks below.
Calphalon

Calphalon Espresso Machine with frother: $245

Save $105

Calphalon's top-rated espresso machine is down to one of the lowest prices we've seen. This particular model doesn't come with the built-in tamper or grinder so you'll need to buy those separately but it does have a milk frother for making tasty lattes and flat whites at home.

The souped-up model with tamper and bean grinder is also on sale for $476 (save $188).

$350 at Target
$300 at Best Buy
$300 at Amazon
Calphalon

Calphalon Belgian waffle maker: $75

Save $45

If you're serious about your Sunday waffle routine, you might want to upgrade to this model with easy-clean ceramic surface and LED touchscreen control.

$120 at Amazon
$144 at Walmart
Calphalon

Calphalon Activesense blender: $170

You save $60

Calphalon's 1,200-watt blender is also a hit in Amazon's buyer reviews and it's also down big for Prime Day. The sleek blender has five food settings for perfect shakes, smoothies, salsas and more. Plus, a reversible motor that senses when things need a change of direction makes for easier, more consistent blending.

The Activesense blender comes with a large 2-liter blending vessel plus a 24-ounce blender cup and lid so you can whip up a drink and fly out the door.

$170 at Amazon
Calphalon

Calphalon Air-Frying Toaster: $250

You save $130

The beauty of a reliable and versatile countertop oven is how fast and precise you can cook things that would take much longer -- and use more energy -- in the big oven. This jet black smart oven has 12 handy presets, including toast, roast, broil, bake, dehydrate, warm, defrost and bread proof for all you amateur bakers. It's large enough to fit a 12-inch pizza but still won't dominate the counter. Signature Cool Touch technology keeps the outside cool while the inside gets scorching hot.

The only thing this model doesn't have is an air fry function, but it's still a solid deal on a premium countertop oven.

$250 at Amazon
Calphalon

Calphalon Precision Control toaster: $49

You save $31

For a simpler toaster oven operation, Calphalon's Precision Control two-slice toaster is down to $49 during the big sale on Amazon. This toaster features extra-wide slots, six shade settings, an LED countdown timer and normally retails for $80.

$49 at Amazon

