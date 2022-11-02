Buy Two Portable SSDs From SanDisk and Save Up to $180

When your device suddenly dies or a virus corrupts the files you've saved to your hard drive, it can be a nightmare. But while it is simple enough to order a new device or have repairs made to yours, one major blow is the loss of precious data like work projects, personal photos, music and other files. Backing up your files is always a good idea, and with an external hard drive, it's easy to do. It doesn't have to cost a lot to get a device with a ton of storage, either. Right now you can save on 1TB or 2TB portable SSD external storage devices from , with offers starting at just $80. Better yet, you can buy two together and save even more.

With write speeds up to 520MB/s, it saves your files fast when you're on the go. It's small enough to fit in your pocket and connects via USB-C. There's even a USB-C to USB-A cable included in the box. You can also secure it to your bag thanks to the rubber hook. And with up to two-meter drop protection, your device should be okay even if it does take a tumble.

The is on sale for $80 right now, slashing $40 off the list price, or you can snag two 1TB drives for $140 -- making them just $70 apiece. Simply add two to your cart and you'll see the savings at checkout. Similarly, the is , a $70 savings, or $260 for two -- a $180 overall discount. This offer won't last long, so be sure to make your purchase sooner rather than later to lock in this price.

