Buy Select Nintendo Games and Get A Free 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Membership

Too hot to play outside? Keep your kids occupied indoors this summer with these family-friendly games for the Nintendo Switch. Best Buy is offering a free Nintendo Switch Online membership, worth $20, with the purchase of select games. The 12-month code will be automatically added to your cart at no extra cost and you'll receive it via email shortly after completing your purchase. This deal at Best Buy matches a limited-time Lightning Deal we briefly saw at Amazon during Prime Day, so be sure to snag it this time if you missed out last week.

The Nintendo Switch Online membership has some great perks. You can play online and use cloud saves. Nintendo also offers free retro games with the membership. Among these are NES and SNES console games -- classic Donkey Kong, Super Mario and Legend of Zelda, to name a few.

There are some great games available with this deal. , a cozy crafting and social simulation game, is also included in the offer. Its relaxing music, beautiful scenery and quirky characters will keep you playing for hours. If you want to play with the whole family, is a great choice. It's a fun, fast-paced digital board game, featuring wild minigames and the Mario Brothers crew. You'll be sure to have lots of laughs with this one.