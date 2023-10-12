X
Buy More, Save More With Liingo Eyewear Today

Save up to $120 when you buy glasses at Liingo Eyewear for a limited time only.

Liingo Eyewear
Everyone should be able to see, and they should be able to do it without having to break the bank. That's why discounts on eyewear can be so vital, and right now Liingo Eyewear is offering a deal that means customers will save more the more they buy.

Right now you can spend $100 and get $20 off, or spend $200 and get $60 off. Really pushing the boat out? You'll save $120 when you spend $300 or more and all you have to do is enter the discount code Buy-More-Save-More when checking out. Alternatively, you can enter discount code SAVE15-2023 when checking out to save 15% sitewide, too.

This deal is available on both men's and women's styles across the Liingo Eyewear site, but you do need to make sure to enter that code. You'll need to do it soon, too -- Liingo Eyewear's offer will come to an end on Oct. 16, 2023, at 11:59 PM MST. That means that you only have a few days left to place an order for your new glasses.

To help you choose those glasses, Liingo Eyewear has a number of different collections to get you started. There are a variety of frames throughout those collections which include modern mattes, classic styles, popular sunnies and radiant gradients. And you can of course choose your own frames from the huge collection of options as well. Free shipping is included, as are free exchanges and free adjustments, too.

