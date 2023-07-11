X
Bose's SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker Dips to Only $105 for Prime Day

This excellent mini Bluetooth speaker is $45 off for Prime Day in certain color options. That's its lowest price to date by $25! Nab it while you can.

carnoy-headshot-2019-2
carnoy-headshot-2019-2
David Carnoy Executive Editor / Reviews
Executive Editor David Carnoy has been a leading member of CNET's Reviews team since 2000.
Expertise Mobile accessories and portable audio, including headphones, earbuds and speakers Credentials
  • Maggie Award for Best Regularly Featured Web Column/Consumer
See full bio
David Carnoy
bose-soundlink-flex-blue-city-backdrop
bose-soundlink-flex-blue-city-backdrop

The SoundLink Flex is available in blue, white and red for $105 right now.

 David Carnoy/CNET

There are only a few real deals on Amazon Prime Day and this is one of them: The Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker is now $105 or $45 off in every color option except black. That's about $25 less than its former lowest price to date.

I awarded this speaker a CNET Editors Choice award after it came out in late 2021 and it may very well be the best sounding portable Bluetooth speaker for its size. While it's been out for well over a year, it remains one the top mini Bluetooth speakers and is a nice bargain at this price.

bose-flex-review-1
