Bose's SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker Dips to Only $105 for Prime Day

There are only a few real deals on Amazon Prime Day and this is one of them: The Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker is now $105 or $45 off in every color option except black. That's about $25 less than its former lowest price to date.

I awarded this speaker a CNET Editors Choice award after it came out in late 2021 and it may very well be the best sounding portable Bluetooth speaker for its size. While it's been out for well over a year, it remains one the top mini Bluetooth speakers and is a nice bargain at this price.

Read our SoundLink Flex review.

Read more: Best Bluetooth speakers for 2023