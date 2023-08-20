Boost Your Recovery With Up to $200 Off Therabody Massagers and More

Recovery is one of the most important parts of any fitness routine. And if you need a little help speeding things along, then we've got some deals you won't want to miss. Therabody makes some of our absolute favorite massage guns available in 2023, and right now you can snag one for up to $200 off at its ongoing Labor Day sale. These deals are only available through Sept. 9, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Therabody has a wide range of massage guns and other recovery products that you can grab at a discount right now. The Theragun Elite, which boasts 40 pounds of pressure, five built-in speeds and a 120-minute runtime, was named our overall favorite massage gun on the market, and you can pick it up for $329 right now, which saves you $70 compared with the usual price.

Or if you're looking for a more compact and affordable option, you can pick up the second-gen Theragun Mini for just $179, which saves you $20 compared with the normal price. We named the Mini the most powerful mini massage gun of 2023, and it features three different speeds, a 12mm amplitude and built-in Bluetooth connectivity.

And hardcore athletes may want to grab the Theragun Pro, which is Therabody's high-end massager. It boasts up to 60 pounds of pressure, comes with six different attachments and has a rotating arm with four different positions for targeted relief. You can pick it up for $399 right now, which saves you $200 compared with the usual price.

And there are even more deals available on other massagers and helpful recovery products, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection before they're gone.