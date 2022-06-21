Mac Studio Deals: Where to Shop for Apple's Newest Desktop Computer

Ahead of Apple's latest "Peek Performance" event, which took place back in March, there were rumors that it was going to unveil a new model of the compact Mac Mini desktop. And while that's not exactly what we got, we did get something similar. Instead, Apple unveiled a brand-new line of ultra-powerful desktops, the Mac Studio. They're essentially a supercharged version of the Mini that come equipped with Apple's most advanced M1 chips -- the M1 Max, which is used by the latest MacBook Pro, and the brand-new M1 Ultra.

Whether you're a developer or content creator, having a fast and powerful computer is a must, which is why Apple says this machine can "deliver an unprecedented level of performance, an extensive array of connectivity, and completely new capabilities in an unbelievably compact design that sits within arm's reach on the desk."

Apple was serious when it spoke about power. You can configure the Mac Studio to come with up to 128GB of RAM, 8TB SSD and up to a 64-core GPU. Like with many other Apple desktops and laptops, you'll need to make your configuration choices while ordering. You can make changes to the System on a Chip (Processor), Memory, Storage and opt to include preinstalled software if you wish.

At the moment, not many retailers are carrying the brand-new Mac Studio. We expect it to become available from more places in the coming weeks, so be sure to check back for additional retailers and deals.

If you want complete customizability without having to navigate certain configurations being in or out of stock, shopping from Apple directly is the obvious choice. There are two variants, one with the M1 Max chip and one with the brand-new M1 Ultra chip. Pricing starts at $1,999 for the former and $3,999 for the latter.

If you just want the base model M1 Max Studio, Best Buy has got your covered. The big-box retailer has the M1 Max available for $2,000, while the M1 Ultra is currently sold out. There aren't any straightforward discounts, but you you are determined to grab one of these new Mac Studios at less than list price, you can shop open-box models starting at $1,940 (though we've seen them available for less in the past).

The configurations are pretty limited, but right now B&H is the only place, other than Apple directly, that has any Mac Studios with the M1 Ultra chip in stock and available for immediate purchase. The Studio M1 Max is available too, though you'll find plenty of configurations for that model out of stock as well. So while there's a good chance you may not be able to find the exact Studio build you want, it's still worth mixing and matching configurations to see what's available.