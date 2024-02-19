Best Flower Delivery Deals: Save on Beautiful Bouquets for Birthdays, Anniversaries & More
No matter the occasion, sending flowers is a thoughtful gesture but it never hurts to save a little green when ordering.
Whether it's a birthday greeting or a thank you bouquet, there are as many excuses to send flowers as there are days in the year. Thanks to an ever-growing selection of online floral delivery services, making a thoughtful gesture by sending flowers is easier than ever. But if you've sent flowers in the past, you know the cost can add up quickly. Which is why we've combed through trusted florists to find the best deals possible to save a little money while making that grand gesture. We've even included deals at our favorite places to shop for plants online, in case you're looking for a houseplant, orchid or similar gift in lieu of the traditional floral bouquet.
Bloomsybox offers individual bouquets as well as flower subscription services where customers can get fresh floral arrangements from sustainable farms, delivered weekly, bi-weekly or monthly on a 3 or 6-month subscription plan. Among their signature collections is a sophisticated collaboration with the New York Botanical Gardens.
Bloomsybox does not have any straightforward discounts right now though several arrangements are currently $10 off including the artful arrangement Playfully Pink, and Red Velvetier which includes a mix of lilies carnations, and roses.
Bloomsybox also has an Amazon storefront where flower arrangements including subscription services can be purchased. although the selection is not as extensive as directly on the Bloomsybox website.
The Bouqs has a reputation for quickly delivering a diverse array of high-quality flowers. Each week they release a deal of the week that showcases a gorgeous bouquet, usually discounted by 20%. For example, right now the deal of the week is the All the Rage bouquet, which features a rainbow array of tulips and which is $64 vs. the regular price of $79, a $15 savings. The Bouqs Co. also offers fresh flower subscriptions, starting at $44 per month, which will save you about 30% off per bouquet vs. a one-time purchase price.
Dubbed as the most affordable flower delivery by our CNET reviewers, 1-800 Flowers has been in the game for years with their reputation staked on floral delivery. They offer one of the widest delivery areas available and there is a constant rotation of flowers on sale. Right now you can save up to $10 off on two dozen roses as well as up to 15% off several other arrangements. You can also save 15% if you sign up for flower subscription services.
UrbanStems offers stylish, modern arrangements of high-quality flowers and right now there are dozens of those chic arrangements on sale. You can save anywhere from $5 to $61 off, depending on which you choose. Plus many arrangements qualify for overnight or even same-day shipping.
Choose from a huge selection of arrangments From You Flowers and thanks to a promo code automatically applied at checkout you'll save 10% on your order. Right now you can also score two dozen red roses for $55, a $55 savings.
ProFlowers has a huge selection of flower bouquets at a wide variety of price points, so even if you're on a budget you can find something affordable to send. They also have a 15% sitewide discount right now with promo code AFFPLAXVP0M. This should be automatically applied but if it isn't, just enter it into the promo code field at checkout.
FarmGirl Flowers offers sustainably grown flowers sourced from as many local, USA-based farms as possible. They always offer a handful of arrangements on sale, like the gorgeous 30-stem Oregon-grown tulip bouquet, normally priced at $75 and currently just $53, a $22 savings. They also offer ongoing deals of the week.
Right now you can save 20% sitewide thanks to the promo code UPSELL20PDP which is automatically applied. This deal applies to online flowers or those ordered over the phone at 1-800-835-3356. This is unique because many online flower delivery services offer these codes for online-only orders.Teleflora also has a rotating deal of the day where the biggest savings can be found: a $50 bouquet is just $40 and the same bouquet's $200 version is just $160.
The Sill is one of our favorite places to shop for plants online and they are known for high-quality plants including ferns, orchids, tropical houseplants and more. They have an array of plants on sale right now for the President's Day weekend, up to 30% off including Sago palms, corkscrew crotons and more.
Amazon Prime members can shop for floral arrangements from Whole Foods Markets and arrange for pickup or delivery. Though the selection can be limited and right now there aren't any straightforward discounts, there are several arrangments less than $15 that can be added to an order. Delivery fees for the flowers alone will set you back $10, but you still get a nice arrangement, often delivered on the same day you order, without a lot of hassle. Whole Foods Floral is known for quality control.
- FTD does not currently have any straightforward discounts but they are known for fast delivery and new customers can save 20% on their first order.
- Bloomscape has some of the finest plant quality online including gorgeous orchids but rarely puts plants on sale. However new customers can save $20 on their first order. They do currently have some tools and accessories on sale.
- Floom is an online flower delivery service that connects customers with local florists, cutting down on delivery time and assuring some of the freshest flowers available. They don't have any straightforward discounts at this time but for quality and fast delivery, they are a great choice. We'll keep our eyes out for discounts and update this space.
What is the best online flower delivery service?
The best online flower delivery services offer two main things: beautiful, fresh flowers and reliable, fast delivery. Our team of reviewers tested a number of popular online floral delivery services and felt that The Bouqs Co.has the best overall selection of flowers. They ranked 1-800 Flowers as best budget and Bloomsybox for best flower subscription.
How soon should I order flowers online before my event?
Nearly every flower delivery service on this list has a form of overnight delivery, with some even offering same-day services but it can cost you. To avoid high delivery fees, try to order flowers at least one week before the big event. Additionally when shopping for flowers keep in mind that rural addresses may not qualify for same or next-day delivery.
