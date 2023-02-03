Get 24 Long-Stem Roses With a Vase Delivered to Your Valentine for Just $50

Have you already done your Valentine's Day shopping? Want to avoid being a last-minute shopper and save some money in the process? This deal from StackSocial is definitely worth considering, as it . The discount brings the price down to $50 with delivery, saving you a total of $50 on the purchase.

When you make the purchase, you're buying a digital voucher to redeem at Rose Farmer's website, where you can put in all your delivery details for the flowers. Since the team at Rose Farmer's is picking flowers daily, the colors of the bouquets will vary, but they'll all be fresh. You get a vase included, though the design of it isn't explicitly mentioned.

These are long-stem roses and they're delivered right to your loved one. It only ships to physical addresses (no PO boxes) and deliveries are only made Monday through Friday, no weekends. It's recommended to pick a delivery date a day or two earlier than you absolutely want them to be there, in order to accommodate for any unexpected shipping delays.

This deal is only available for a few more days, so be sure to get your order in now if you don't want to miss out.