Best DJI Drone Deals: Save Up to $149 on Mini 3, Mini 4 Pro, FPV Explorer and More
If you're looking to grab a drone, you'll want to take a peek at these DJI models, which are some of the best out there.
DJI makes some of the best drones on the market — it's taken nearly every spot on CNET's list of favorite drones. The company offers a range of different models, from those designed for personal use to drones used for aerial photography and videography. Of course, their quality means they do cost a pretty penny, so it's worth taking a look at the DJI deals we've collected below.
Released in late 2023, the Mini 4 Pro is the newest DJI drone on the market. It's extremely lightweight at just 249 grams, is equipped with a 48-megapixel sensor and can capture stunning 4K video at 60fps (or 100fps in slow motion). Plus, it can shoot in portrait mode, which makes it a great choice for content creators. It offers a few improvements over the Mini 3, including 1080p transmission with a range of up to 20 kilometers, and it'll automatically keep your subject centered while shooting videos.
This bundle comes with the RC 2 controller, which has a built-in FHD display, as well as a 128GB micro SD card, a landing pad and a lens cleaning kit.
The basic DJI Mini 3 is a slight step down from the Pro model that made our list of the best drones of 2023, but it has all the same features that made it a favorite. Most importantly, it allows you to shoot video in both portrait and landscape modes, which makes it a great pick for Instagram and TikTok content creators. It boasts 4K HDR video resolution and a 38-minute flight time, and it's still incredibly lightweight and compact at just 249 grams (8.8 ounces).
Note that this price comes with the basic controller, but you can upgrade to the controller with a built-in screen for $609, which is also $90 off the usual price.
If you want a first-person experience but for a little less money, you can snag the DJI FPV. This was the company's original first-person drone, and it offers many of the same features as DJI's Avata, including immersive goggles for piloting and 4K/60 fps video. It's a little larger and heavier than the Avata, but it's a solid pick for beginner pilots who want to try out first-person flying.
There aren't any discounts on the basic kit at the moment, but you can save $134 on this bundle that comes with a hardshell case, a 256GB microSD card and a landing pad.
At $1,800 even after a discount, this DJI bundle is meant for serious aerial photographers. The Mavic 3 is our favorite high-end photography drone on the market right now, and it features a 20MP camera designed by Hasselblad. It has an adjustable aperture ranging from f/2.8 to f/11, supports stunning 5.1K video and has built-in autofocus.
This outdoor bundle also includes a waterproof hard case, a lens cleaning kit, a 128GB microSD card and an anti-collision strobe light.
