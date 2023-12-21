Best Buy's Apple Watch Ultra Discount Saves You $160 Ahead of Christmas

Picking up a new smartwatch means choosing from a welter of options, but those options narrow sharply if you're an iPhone user. The Apple Watch Ultra is one of the best wearables on the market, which makes it a great place to start shopping -- especially for fitness enthusiasts and intrepid explorers. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 was released in September, but the differences between the two are pretty negligible, so it's always worth checking out deals on the older model. And it just so happens there's one you won't want to miss.

Right now, you can pick up a first-gen Apple Watch Ultra from Best Buy for $639, down from its $799 launch price. That's just $10 more than the lowest we have ever seen it go. What's more, you can pick this watch up in-store, perfect for those last-minute Christmas gift buyers out there. Stock levels are dependent on your location, though.

At face value, the rugged looks of the Apple Watch Ultra might seem like it's mostly made for people who are into athletics and fitness, but it's much more versatile than that. For example, it has a longer battery life than most Apple Watches, as well as a much brighter screen. If that wasn't enough, this 49mm version of the app has both cellular and dual-GPS frequencies, the latter of which is great if you like to jog or run and want to keep track of it.

It also has the full suite of tracking sensors and features, including things like VO2 Max, heart-rate detection and the new-ish car crash detection. There's no built-in app or metric to tie them all together, like the Body Battery from Garmin, but the stats are there in detail to view them when you'd like, and third-party apps can take advantage of them. Also, for those who are into more athletic activities, the Watch Ultra is water-resistant down to 100 meters and comes with a titanium body that makes it a lot more hardy in the great outdoors.

If you're on the fence about which watch to pick, it's also worth looking at our comparison between the Watch Ultra 2 versus the Watch Ultra. If you decide to go for the newer Apple Watch Ultra 2, you should check out these Apple Watch Ultra deals for some great offers.