Best Buy's Latest MacBook Sale Knocks up to $400 Off for Several Models

Apple's MacBooks are some of the very best laptops you'll find on the market right now, and have claimed multiple spots on our list of the best laptops for the year. The one major drawback of these sleek Apple laptops is that they're expensive, and Apple rarely offers discounts on its own products. But today only, Best Buy is offering a rare chance to pick one up at a discount. For a limited time, you can save up to $400 on select MacBook Pro models.

While the with a cutting-edge M2 processor is not available at a discount right now, there are some really great deals to be had still. If you prefer a bigger display, you could opt for a previous-gen MacBook Pro, which is available with a 14-inch or 16-inch display. It comes equipped with Apple's M1 Pro processor, which provides more than enough computing power for most people's needs -- or you can upgrade to the if you need something with serious power. The base models come equipped with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, with prices starting at $1,599 for the and $2,099 for the , both $400 off the usual price.

And if affordability is your number one priority, you could pick up a from Amazon for $929, saving you $70 compared to the usual price. This lightweight MacBook features a compact 13.3-inch display, an M1 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and weighs in at just 2.8 pounds, so it's ideal for taking on the go.