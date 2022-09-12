iOS 16 Is Here Disney D23 Expo: Everything Announced iPhone 14 vs. 13 iPhone 14 Preorder Deals $200 Off Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 Best Wi-Fi Speakers Apple TV Plus: Best Movies Roku Software Update
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement | How we test computers
Deals

Best Buy's Latest MacBook Sale Knocks up to $400 Off for Several Models

Whether you're looking for something sleek and lightweight, or want something packed with powerful hardware, you'll find it for less at this sale.
Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro
Apple

Apple's MacBooks are some of the very best laptops you'll find on the market right now, and have claimed multiple spots on our list of the best laptops for the year. The one major drawback of these sleek Apple laptops is that they're expensive, and Apple rarely offers discounts on its own products. But today only, Best Buy is offering a rare chance to pick one up at a discount. For a limited time, you can save up to $400 on select MacBook Pro models.

See at Best Buy

While the brand-new MacBook Pro with a cutting-edge M2 processor is not available at a discount right now, there are some really great deals to be had still. If you prefer a bigger display, you could opt for a previous-gen MacBook Pro, which is available with a 14-inch or 16-inch display. It comes equipped with Apple's M1 Pro processor, which provides more than enough computing power for most people's needs -- or you can upgrade to the M1 Max processor if you need something with serious power. The base models come equipped with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, with prices starting at $1,599 for the 14-inch model and $2,099 for the 16-inch model, both $400 off the usual price.

And if affordability is your number one priority, you could pick up a MacBook Air from Amazon for $929, saving you $70 compared to the usual price. This lightweight MacBook features a compact 13.3-inch display, an M1 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and weighs in at just 2.8 pounds, so it's ideal for taking on the go.