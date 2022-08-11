Samsung Unpacked: Everything Announced Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Preorder Galaxy Watch 5 Galaxy Z Fold 4 Dell XPS 13 Plus Review Galaxy Z Fold 4 Preorder Apple TV 4K vs. Roku Ultra Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price Cut
Best Buy Knocks $200 Off All Configurations of the 4th-Gen iPad Air

Snag one of these previous-gen lightweight Apple tablets for just $400 right now.
iPad Air fourth generation
Apple

The new fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves back in March, which means that we're starting to see some big discounts on fourth-gen models. Best Buy is currently offering $200 off all colors and configurations of this previous-gen tablet, dropping the price down to $400 for the 64GB model and $550 for the 256GB model. There's no clear-cut expiration on this deal, but even older Apple devices rarely stay on sale for long. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one at this price. 

The fourth-gen iPad Air from 2020 doesn't have an M1 processor like its successor, but unless you plan on using it for lots of particularly demanding tasks like video editing and intensive gaming, this older model should be more than enough. It's equipped with 4GB of RAM and an A14 Bionic processor, as well as Wi-Fi 6 support for fast performance and load times. It has a stunning 10.9-inch Retina display, as well as a 12-megapixel back camera and a 7-megapixel front camera. This tablet isn't going to replace your laptop, but it's great for browsing the web, scrolling through social media, streaming shows and movies, video chatting and more.

