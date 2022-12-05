Best Buy Is Offering $70 Off Samsung's Most Advanced Smartwatch Yet

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is one of the latest models in Samsung's lineup, and the most advanced smartwatch out there for Android users at the moment. Right now, Best Buy is offering a chance to pick one up at a discount. Today only, you can pick up the 45mm model of the 5 Pro , which is $70 off the usual price. And to sweeten the pot, you'll also get a free $50 Best Buy gift card with the purchase, which you can use on an accessory for your new smartwatch or almost anything else at Best Buy. This offer is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro boasts a good mix of fitness tracking and helpful smart features, making it a convenient companion for day-to-day life. It offers complete body composition analysis, which will provide you with detailed information about your body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate, BMI and more. Plus it features sleep coaching, multisport tracking and built-in GPS so you can always monitor your pace, distance and location. It uses Google's Wear operating system, which means it has access to thousands of apps from the Play store, and it doubles as an extension of your phone when you pair it with an Android device. It's also plenty durable, with a Sapphire Crystal Glass display and an IP68 weather-resistant rating, meaning it's completely waterproof up to 164 feet.

And if you're after the more affordable base model, you can check out our roundup of all the best Galaxy Watch 5 deals available now. Apple users on the hunt for a smartwatch may want to check out our roundup of all the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals.