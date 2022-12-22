CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Best Buy Has 1-Day Discounts on Unique Mashmello X Crux Kitchen Gadgets

Snag a limited-edition Crux air fryer and other kitchen accessories for up to $75 off, today only at Best Buy.
2 min read
A limited edition green color variant of a Crux x Marshmello air fryer against a red background.
Crux

Air fryers are faster, healthier and more convenient than traditional frying, and tons of people are adding one to their arsenal of kitchen gadgets. Right now, you can grab one with some unique styling at a discount. Artist and producer Marshmello has partnered with the Best Buy-exclusive brand Crux to create some limited-edition variants of select air fryers and other kitchen gadgets, and today only you can pick some up for as much as $75 off. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, Dec. 22, so be sure to get your order in before then. 

There are two different air fryer models you can pick up at this sale. If you're after a smaller model for individual meals and quick snacks, you can snag this 3-quart digital air fryer on sale for $35, saving you $45. Or, if you're after a larger model that can cook for multiple people, there's an 8-quart digital air fryer on sale for $55, which is $75 off the usual price. Both models are equipped with Crux's TurboCrisp technology, which cooks food up to 50% faster than comparable models, and are available in both standard black and white, as well as limited-edition olive and lavender colors. 

There are a few other kitchen gadgets you can pick up on sale right now as well. This indoor s'mores maker is perfect for cozy winter nights stuck inside, and you can pick it up for $25, half-off the usual price. There's also a limited-edition Marshmello baking kit with two nonstick pans and a pair of silicone oven mitts, and a two-piece snack pan kit with a square baking pan and tongs, both on sale for $10, which is 50% off.

