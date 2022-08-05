Best Buy Anniversary Sale: Save Hundreds on Headphones, Laptops, TVs and More

Best Buy has just launched its Anniversary Sale and the company is celebrating with some great offers on big-ticket items like smart TVs, laptops and more. Everything from tablets to massage guns are marked down now through Aug. 14.

With so many discounts available, it can be hard to find the best bargains. We've gone through the sale and have highlighted some of the best deals currently available. But there is a whole lot more available, so be sure and check out the at Best Buy for even more savings.

David Carnoy/CNET Sleek and stylish, Beats are one of the most popular headphone brands on the market. And fortunately, these Studio 3 over-ear headphones offer plenty of substance along with their flashy looks. They're equipped with Apple's W1 chip, which means they pair seamlessly with Apple devices and are compatible with Siri voice assistant. They feature active noise-canceling capabilities which can be toggled off to help preserve battery, extending it to an impressive 40 hours in low-power mode. They also calibrate your audio in real time for a premium listening experience. Read our Beats Studio3 Wireless review.

Microsoft The Surface Laptop 4 is great for streaming movies, gaming with friends and jumping on video calls while still being a portable size. It also has HD video and Studio Mics to make sure you come through perfectly clear no matter where you are. Plus, the speakers support Dolby Atmos audio. This particular model has 256GB of storage on a solid-state drive and 16GB of memory, which is enough to power all your everyday computing tasks and entertainment needs, as well as intense multitasking, video editing, gaming and other projects. This laptop features Windows 11, the latest Windows OS. And with Fast Charging, you can get up to 80% in an hour, giving you more flexibility to stay connected and productive, wherever the day takes you. Read our Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review.

Google Smart thermostats are incredibly useful and can help save you money on your heating and cooling bill. Getting it set up doesn't require much experience. However, if you aren't comfortable turning off the power and replacing your existing thermostat, you'll want to contact a professional to install it. Once you set it up, you can adjust the temperature from anywhere and program it. Read our Nest Thermostat (2020) review.

Laptop deals



(save $60)

(save $300)

(save $350)

(save $400)

(save $150)

TV deals

(save $235)

(save $260)

(save $300)

(save $330)

(save $300)

(save $170)

Tablet and e-reader deals

(save $45)

(save $75)

(save $45)

(save $70)

(save $70)

(save $85)

Deals on wearables

(save $35)

(save $30)

(save $30)

(save $44)

(save $40)

Fitness deals

(save $80)

(save $50)

(save $100)

(save $300)

Other tech deals

(save $12)

(save $22)

(save $25)

(save $50)

(save $80)

(save $30)

(save $60)

(save $20)

(save $50)

(save $20)

(save $70)

(save $60)

(save $68)

(save $100)

(save $100)