Best VPNs Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold Wish List National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day T-Mobile Data Breach Settlement Ecobee vs. Nest Thermostat Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar Review $50 Off Google Pixel 6A Best Chef's Knife
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Best Buy Anniversary Sale: Save Hundreds on Headphones, Laptops, TVs and More

Snag big savings on laptops, tablets, smart TVs, wearables and much more right now.
2 min read
Echo Show 5, Omni smart TV, Surface 4 laptop and Fire tablets are displayed against a purple background.
Best Buy/CNET

Best Buy has just launched its Anniversary Sale and the company is celebrating with some great offers on big-ticket items like smart TVs, laptops and more. Everything from tablets to massage guns are marked down now through Aug. 14. 

See at Best Buy

With so many discounts available, it can be hard to find the best bargains. We've gone through the sale and have highlighted some of the best deals currently available. But there is a whole lot more available, so be sure and check out the entire sale selection at Best Buy for even more savings. 
David Carnoy/CNET

Beats Studio 3: $200

Save $150

Sleek and stylish, Beats are one of the most popular headphone brands on the market. And fortunately, these Studio 3 over-ear headphones offer plenty of substance along with their flashy looks. They're equipped with Apple's W1 chip, which means they pair seamlessly with Apple devices and are compatible with Siri voice assistant. They feature active noise-canceling capabilities which can be toggled off to help preserve battery, extending it to an impressive 40 hours in low-power mode. They also calibrate your audio in real time for a premium listening experience. 

Read our Beats Studio3 Wireless review.

 

$200 at Best Buy
Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch 2-in-1 (256GB): $900

Save $300

The Surface Laptop 4 is great for streaming movies, gaming with friends and jumping on video calls while still being a portable size. It also has HD video and Studio Mics to make sure you come through perfectly clear no matter where you are. Plus, the speakers support Dolby Atmos audio. This particular model has 256GB of storage on a solid-state drive and 16GB of memory, which is enough to power all your everyday computing tasks and entertainment needs, as well as intense multitasking, video editing, gaming and other projects. This laptop features Windows 11, the latest Windows OS. And with Fast Charging, you can get up to 80% in an hour, giving you more flexibility to stay connected and productive, wherever the day takes you. Read our Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review.

$900 at Best Buy
Google

Google Nest Thermostat: $100

Save $30

Smart thermostats are incredibly useful and can help save you money on your heating and cooling bill. Getting it set up doesn't require much experience. However, if you aren't comfortable turning off the power and replacing your existing thermostat, you'll want to contact a professional to install it. Once you set it up, you can adjust the temperature from anywhere and program it.

Read our Nest Thermostat (2020) review.

 

$100 at Best Buy

Laptop deals

TV deals

Tablet and e-reader deals

Deals on wearables

Fitness deals

Other tech deals

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.