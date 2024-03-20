The Best Budget Stick Vacuum Just Got Even Cheaper for Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Tineco makes some of the best stick vacuums around, especially if you want to try to save some cash and avoid the kinds of prices associated with Dyson and other big brands. And while Tineco's products are already affordably priced, there are often deals to be had if you know where to look that make them an even better value. And with Amazon's Big Spring Sale now upon us, you don't have to look too far.

Over there, the popular Tineco A11 stick vacuum is on sale for just $189, a price that's a massive $101 lower than the $290 you would normally pay to pick one of these things up. It's a deal that won't ask you to enter any discount codes or clip any coupons, but it is a deal that will only be available for a limited time.

In terms of what the Tineco A11 has to offer, there's plenty, starting with the lightweight construction and ZeroTangle brush that makes this a great option for pet owners. It's a vacuum that'll work just as well on hardwood floors as it will on carpets, and the different configurations mean that you can use this on sofas, stairs and even in the car -- another benefit if you're someone whose car is often covered in dog hairs. You'll get up to 35 minutes of runtime from a single charge, and you can even wall-mount the charger to save space, too.

We're big fans of cordless stick vacuums. But sometimes you just want to avoid doing any cleaning at all, and for those times, a robot vacuum is hard to beat. Be sure to check out our list of the best robot vacuum deals if you're looking to dip your toes in the world of home-cleaning automation.