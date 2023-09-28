X
Best MacBook Pro M2 Deals: $200 Off Select Configurations, Trade-In Offers and More

Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip isn't the latest model, but you can score this fast, thin and light device at a discount right now.

Adam Oram
Adam Oram
Oliver Haslam
Apple now has a powerful M3 chip lineup to deliver boosted performance to its MacBooks, but the still-impressive 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro can be had for a discount, for folks who know where to look. If you're hoping to score one for less than list price, read on. We've searched to find the best deals on MacBook Pro models featuring the M2 chip. And with the newer devices readily available, discounts on the Apple MacBook Pro M2 are cropping up more frequently.

Unveiled alongside a redesigned MacBook Air M2 at Apple's WWDC conference in June, the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro was upgraded internally to pack even more power into a familiar design for an affordable entry-level professional laptop.

The Apple MacBook Pro M2 13-inch laptop 2022
Dan Ackerman/CNET

Retailing for $1,299, the MacBook Pro M2 is available to buy online and pick up in-store, and we've been keeping tabs on the best MacBook Pro M2 deals across a variety of retailers since its launch. Below, we've listed the best MacBook Pro M2 deals available right now, and we'll keep this list updated as new offers emerge.

Best MacBook Pro M2 deals

B&H Photo

$200 off

B&H is also discounting the entry-level MacBook Pro M2 model by as much as $200 right now, meaning you can nab one there starting at $1,099 -- but you'll only see that discount on the Space Gray version. The retailer also offers a neat way to save on sales tax with its house-branded B&H Payboo credit card -- it gives you the tax back as cash back. On a purchase as large as a MacBook Pro, that could be a decent chunk of change depending on where you live. 

Best Buy

Save with trade-in

While there are no direct discounts on the M2 MacBook Pro from Best Buy right now, you can save up to $825 when you trade in your old device. Additionally, My Best Buy Plus and Total members can save $65 on this device. 

Adorama

Rewards program

Adorama doesn't have a direct price drop on the MacBook Pro M2 right now, but its Adorama Rewards program is free to sign up for and allows you to earn points to redeem as credit toward future purchases.

