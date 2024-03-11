Beat Daylight Saving Time Tiredness With 25% Off the Popular AeroPress Coffee Maker

Daylight saving time messed up your sleep going into the new work week? Well, this flash sale at Walmart on the popular AeroPress coffee maker might be just the ticket. You can snag the original AeroPress model with a tote bag for carrying it around for the low price of just $29 there. It's usually sold for closer to $40 and this flash deal could change at any time, so you likely don't have long to capitalize on the savings.

The AeroPress coffee press has something of a cult following thanks to its simplicity, ease of use and portability. All you really need to do is add water, ground beans and a cup and you can have the perfect coffee anywhere. It's a single-serve coffee maker that works by pressing water through coffee grounds into your cup. Not only does this make the AeroPress faster than a French press when you're in a rush, but it also doesn't have the same bitterness. You'll want to make sure your coffee grinds are on the finer side, but it can brew one to three cups of coffee in about 1 minute, and it's so compact, you can take it anywhere, which makes it a great option for camping, travel or carrying with you to the office.

It also produces a strong, espresso-like shot that is fine to drink on its own, or with a dash of water or milk, you can quickly make your own Americano or latte at home. You can make cold brew, too. And with the microfilter, your coffee won't be filled with grit. Your purchase also includes replacement filters, a filter cap, a scoop and stirrer, so you'll have everything you need to be your own barista.

If this style doesn't quite work for you, we've got plenty of other coffee maker deals worth checking out.

Read more: 12 Ways Daylight Saving Time Affects Your Health Beyond Sleep