Grab The Fire Max 11 Tablet at Amazon's Lowest Price Ever

Whether you're considering a tablet for yourself or as a holiday gift, you don't have to spend hundreds of dollars to get a quality device. Amazon's top-tier Fire Max 11 tablet is an affordable option and right now, it's even cheaper than ever -- down to just $160.

That's a notable $70 discount on the original $230 price and you don't even need a coupon or discount code to get the deal. What you do need to do is act fast, because there is no telling how long it will last.

The Fire Max 11 tablet comes with a large and vivid 11-inch display sporting 2.4 million pixels. It's a great way to watch movies, play games and more. The octacore processor is backed up by 4GB of RAM and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, while the large battery ensures around 14 hours between charges.

In terms of storage, Amazon ships this tablet with 64GB of built-in capacity but you can expand that via the microSD card slot if you need extra room to breathe. The tablet supports cards of up to 1TB so that should be plenty for most people.

This being an Amazon device you know that it comes with Alexa built in, making it easier and quicker to get recipes, interact with your smart home, and more. And all for just $160 if you place your order while this deal is still live.