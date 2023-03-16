B&H Photo Flash Deal Knocks Over $500 Off This Stunning 38-Inch LG Monitor

Whether you're using it for work or gaming, adding a massive monitor to your setup can help you make the most of your desktop PC. And if you're looking to upgrade, we've found a deal you won't want to miss. Today only at B&H Photo, you can get your hands on this stunning LG 38-inch UltraWide curved monitor for $580 off, which drops the price down to $1,049. This one-day flash deal is only available until 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Thanks to its massive 38-inch, 21:9 ratio screen, this UltraWide FreeSync monitor makes it easy to keep everything you're working on front and center. It boasts a stunning 3,840x1,600-pixel resolution, plus HDR10 support, so you can experience all your games, shows, movies and more in crisp, dazzling detail. And with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms gray-to-gray response time, its smooth performance can give you a serious advantage when it comes to competitive gaming.

It has a peak brightness of 450 nits, and a built-in ambient light sensor that automatically optimizes the brightness for your environment. It also features a 178-degree viewing angle, and with the ergonomic stand, you can raise, lower, tilt and swivel it to find the perfect angle for your desk. It's also easy to connect to other devices and screens with USB-C and USB-A ports, an HDMI port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

If this monitor is a little much for your needs, you can also check out our roundup of all the best monitor deals available now for even more bargains.