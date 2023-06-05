B&H Flash Deal Saves You $600 On a Powerful Previous-Gen MacBook Pro

The M2 MacBook Pro may be the latest and greatest laptop in Apple's lineup, but the previous-gen M1 MacBook Pro is still a more-than-capable option, and a solid value when you can find it on sale. And today only, B&H Photo is offering a flash deal that saves you $600 on a 13-inch 2020 model, which drops the price down to just $1,299. This offer is only available until 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

In addition to an eight-core M1 processor, this 2020 MacBook Pro comes equipped with some powerful hardware. It features a substantial 1TB of built-in storage, as well 16GB of RAM and Wi-Fi 6 support for lightning-fast performance. The screen is a stunning 13.3-inch Retina IPS display, and boasts 500 nits of brightness. And one of the most unique features of the 2020 model is its short-lived touch bar, which replaced the top row of function keys, and allows you to adjust volume, brightness and much more.

