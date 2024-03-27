Apple's New M3 MacBook Air Hits Its Lowest Amazon Price Yet With $100 Off

If you need a small and light laptop that has a ton of power behind it, then Apple's latest 13-inch M3 MacBook Air is probably the way to go. Not only is the 13-inch a great size for portability, but the M3 Chip is one of Apple's most powerful, making this the best laptop for most people right now. What's even better, though, is that we're seeing it go for its lowest price yet, just $999 rather than the usual $1,099, on Amazon. The deal only applies to the midnight color and could expire at any time, so be sure to snap it up quickly before the discount ends.

This MacBook Air comes with a gorgeous 13.6-inch Retina display on the outside and a blazing-fast M3 chip on the inside. That chip is paired with 8GB of unified memory as well as a 256GB SSD. Other notable specifications include a 1080p FaceTime HD camera and a battery that will no doubt outlast your desire to get stuff done. It'll charge via one of the USB-C ports if required, while a dedicated MagSafe 3 charging port is also offered. Use that and you'll have two free Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports available for connecting docks and accessories.

We think that the MacBook Air is a great machine, but it won't be for everyone. Those who need extra power or a bigger display but still want to live and play in the Apple ecosystem should definitely check out our list of the best MacBook deals before placing an order for something else, too.