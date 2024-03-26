Apple's New M3 MacBook Air Gets Its Steepest Discount Yet With $75 Amazon Savings

Apple's M3 MacBook Air comes in two different sizes and while the 15-inch model is great for those who need the biggest screen going, the 13-inch version is eminently more portable. That makes it one of the best laptops for most people right now, and if you order from Amazon today you can save $75 off yours. That means you'll pay just $1,024 for your new MacBook Air but note that this price is only available on the space gray colorway. Others are available if you're willing to pay a little more, however.

This MacBook Air comes with a gorgeous 13.6-inch Retina display on the outside and a blazing-fast M3 chip on the inside. That chip is paired with 8GB of unified memory as well as a 256GB SSD. Other notable specifications include a 1080p FaceTime HD camera as well as a battery that will no doubt outlast your desire to get stuff done. It'll charge via one of the USB-C ports if required, while a dedicated MagSafe 3 charging port is also offered. Use that and you'll have two free Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports available for connecting docks and accessories.

We think that the MacBook Air is a great machine, but it won't be for everyone. Those who need extra power or a bigger display but still want to live and play in the Apple ecosystem should definitely check out our list of the best MacBook deals before placing an order for something else, too.