Apple's MacBook Pro Models With M1 Pro Hit New All-Time Low Prices With $400 Off

The M1 Pro-powered MacBook Pro models are among the best MacBooks Apple offers but the blend of power and portability they provide doesn't come cheap. Though Apple tends not to offer any MacBook deals directly, there are plenty of places to buy its laptops that do. And right now, Amazon and Best Buy are offering some of the best prices to date on both the and variants, with discounts as steep as $400.

If you're in the market for a big-screen laptop, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is the largest Apple makes. It features a gorgeous 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. The machines seeing the at both retailers are powered by Apple's M1 Pro chip with a 10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU and 16GB of RAM. Both 512GB and 1TB models have prices slashed right now. If you particularly need the extra power afforded by Apple's M1 Max chip, higher-spec configurations are available with but only via Best Buy.

On the smaller side, the more portable 14-inch MacBook Pro is available for at both retailers, which is also $400 off the regular price for the 512GB model. Go for the 1TB version and as well. Both machines are running Apple's M1 Pro chip with 16GB of RAM.

There's no telling how long these deals will last, so it's best to place your order as soon as possible if you want to get in on the current savings.