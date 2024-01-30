Apple's M1 iPad Air Falls to Just $450, Its Lowest Price Yet

The current M1 iPad Air is the latest model in the lineup, and while there are rumors of an updated M2 iPad Air in the offing, this is still a great tablet. And right now, it can be yours at an even greater price.

The M1 iPad Air is one of the best tablets around but the value proposition gets even better when you consider you can now buy one for just $450. There are multiple different colors available as well, so make sure to pick the deal that best fits your preferences best. What's more, Best Buy will also give you three months of Apple TV Plus, three months of Apple Fitness Plus, and three months of Apple Music absolutely free.

In terms of specifications, the iPad Air has plenty going for it. That all starts with the almost 11-inch Liquid Retina display and continues with support for Touch ID via the power button. The edge-to-edge display gives the iPad Air a thoroughly modern look and feel, as does the all-day battery life that ensures you won't be reaching for this tablet's USB-C charging cable all that often.

We have to talk about that M1 chip, too. It's super fast and will chew through games, apps and anything else you can throw at it, while support for the Apple Pencil makes this a go-to tablet for note-takers and artists alike.

We don't know for how long this deal is going to last, but it isn't every day you get to save $150 off an Apple tablet. Looking for a slightly different iPad? Be sure to check out our list of the best iPad deals if you're looking for something bigger or smaller including the iPad Mini and iPad Pro.