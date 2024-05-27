Apple's Leather Link Watch Band Is Now Just $35 in Woot's Memorial Day Sales

Whether you're rocking the latest Apple Watch Series 9 or one of the older models, watch bands don't come much cooler than the Apple Leather Link. It's versatile enough for any occasion and the soft leather just feels like luxury. However, it's also among Apple's most expensive bands at $99 which puts it out of the reach of many. Thankfully, Woot's Memorial Day deals are here to help and right now you can grab a Leather Link in different size and length configurations for just $35. You also get to choose between two different colors, too. Just be sure to do it soon, this sale will end in a few days or even sooner should supplies run dry.

Apple doesn't only make one of the best smartwatches around, but it's also responsible for some of the best bands, too. In the case of the Leather Link, the construction is the key thanks to the use of Venezian leather that's been handcrafted in Arzignano, Italy.

If that isn't enough, the concealed magnets that allow for a firm yet highly customizable fit should be enough to get you interested, while the super-thin design means you won't have to walk around with a massive chunk of leather stuck to your wrist. The band is available for the 38mm, 40mm, 41mm, 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm Apple Watches and there are two lengths to choose from to ensure you get the perfect fit without any extra band flapping around.

Don't worry if you don't yet have an Apple Watch to go with your new band, because we've got you covered. Our list of the best Apple Watch deals will have something for everyone, and now you can save cash on your fancy new band as well.