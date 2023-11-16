Apple's Latest M3 MacBook Pros Are Already Up to $200 Off Ahead of Black Friday
Apple's biggest and best laptops are already selling at a steep discount at B&H Photo.
Apple's M3 and M3 Pro-powered 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros might have only been on sale for a matter of days, but you can already save up to $200 depending on the configuration you want thanks to this early Black Friday sale.
Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.
There are multiple different MacBook Pro configurations available with a discount right now, but at the time of writing the best prices seem to apply to the space black version, which is the hot new color. You can choose silver if you prefer, but you'll pay more.
The discounted MacBook Pros really do run the gamut of specifications, too. For those looking to spend the least the new M3 14-inch MacBook Pro can be had for just $1,449 which is a price that comprises a $50 holiday saving and an additional $100 coupon that will be applied automatically at checkout. In terms of specifications, you'll get a 512GB SSD and 8GB of RAM to go with that M3 chip.
Upgrading to the M3 Pro means paying $2,199 which is $200 off the usual price for a Mac laptop with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD once again.
Towards the top end of Apple's MacBook Pro range is the aircraft carrier-like 16-inch MacBook Pro, this time with an M3 Pro chip inside. That comes with 18GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $2,299 which is another $200 off. There don't appear to be any savings to be had on beastly M3 Max configurations, unfortunately. That may change sooner rather than later, though -- the B&H Photo Black Friday deals are sure to hot up within the next week or so, after all.
