Get a $99 Discount on Apple's Latest iPad Air Models Right Now

Tablets hit a sweet spot between phones and computers thanks to their portability and versatility. Whether you need to use your tablet for work, school or just at home, these powerful devices can help you accomplish so many things. Our list of the best tablets of 2023 is topped by a number of Apple's most recent iPad models, which continue to dominate the tablet market. Whether you want an iPad for serious work or you just need something you can use for general scrolling and streaming while lounging on the sofa, the iPad Air 5 is a solid option. With its midsize screen and modern design, this tablet is an excellent mix of power and price.

You can across a variety of fifth-gen iPad Air models at Amazon right now, dropping entry-level configurations as low as $500. There's no set expiration date for this sale, so we recommend you get your order in as soon as possible if you want one.

The fifth-gen iPad Air was released in 2022 and is our pick for the best iPad for those seeking an iPad Pro alternative without spending big bucks. It's equipped with Apple's M1 chip which is super powerful and efficient, so it can breeze through work tasks and still last all day on a single charge. The latest iPad Air has a 10.9-inch display which is just shy of the 11-inch iPad Pro but a little more roomy than a base-level ninth-gen iPad at 10.2 inches. It also has a 12-megapixel ultrawide auto-zooming front camera and USB-C connectivity.

The model on sale for $500 is the Wi-Fi only variant with 64GB of storage in your choice of blue, purple, space gray or starlight, with the final discount being reflected at checkout. Cellular-enabled and higher capacity versions are also seeing similar savings at Amazon.

