Apple's Latest iPad Air Is $150 Off in the Final Hours of Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Apple's M1 iPad Air is the latest model in the lineup, and while there are rumors of an updated M2 iPad Air on the horizon, it hasn't arrived just yet. Even once the updated model makes its debut, the M1 iPad Air will still be a great option. And for just $449 (a savings of $150) during the last day of Amazon Big Spring Sale, it's a price that's hard to beat. The same offer is also currently available at Walmart, but if you're in the market for a new tablet, now is definitely the time to act -- this price isn't expected to last, and we're already seeing it sold out in some colors.

In terms of specifications, the iPad Air has plenty going for it. That all starts with the almost 11-inch Liquid Retina display and continues with support for Touch ID via the power button. The edge-to-edge display gives the iPad Air a thoroughly modern look and feel, as does the all-day battery life that ensures you won't be reaching for this tablet's USB-C charging cable all that often.

We have to talk about that M1 chip, too. It's super fast and will chew through games, apps and anything else you can throw at it, while support for the Apple Pencil makes this a go-to tablet for note-takers and artists alike.

We don't know for how long this deal is going to last, but it isn't every day you get to save $150 on an Apple tablet. Looking for a slightly different iPad? Be sure to check out our list of the best iPad deals if you're on the hunt for something smaller or bigger, like the iPad Mini and iPad Pro.