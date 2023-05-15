Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Gmail's New AI FeatureZelda Tears of the Kingdom, ReviewedLast-Minute Mother's Day Gifts15 Best Face SunscreensFind Movers You Can TrustBest Credit CardsBest Solar CompaniesVerizon 5G Home Internet
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Apple Watch Ultra Hits New All-Time Low at Amazon With $97 Discount

Deal of the day: Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch has never gone this low before.

avatar
avatar
Adam Oram Deals Writer
Adam Oram is a Deals Writer at CNET. He studied Media at Newcastle University and has been writing about technology since 2013. He previously worked as a Senior Writer at iMore, Deals Editor at Thrifter, and as an Apple Genius. His spare time is spent watching football (both kinds), playing Pokémon games, and eating vegan food.
Expertise Deals, Apple
See full bio
Adam Oram
2 min read
Apple Watch Ultra with Yellow Ocean Band
Apple/CNET

Apple Watch Ultra: $702

Save $97

Apple Watch Ultra is the best smartwatch you can buy and today's price is the lowest we've seen since its release. If you've been holding out for a steep discount before buying one, now's the time to pull the trigger. 

$702 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra is Apple's most advanced wearable to date, and right now, you've got a rare chance to snag one of these rugged smartwatches at a huge discount. Amazon is offering a direct price drop to $702 on the yellow ocean band-equipped variant. That's a new all-time low price for the device and a massive $97 in savings. Other configurations are returning to the previous record-low price of $730 with extra at-checkout savings, too. There's no set expiration for these deals, but discounts on the latest Apple devices rarely last for long. We'd recommend getting your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings. 

There are several great smartwatch options in Apple's current lineup, but the Ultra is CNET's best smartwatch pick. It comes with a large, 49mm case, a tough titanium construction, an Action button for quickly launching apps and workouts, and a dual-frequency GPS that offers improved tracking accuracy. Voice calls get a boost with this watch as well, as there are extra microphones included in the build. And unlike other models, this Apple Watch includes LTE connectivity by default. 

As for the screen, it's not just a bigger size that you'll notice. The screen is brighter, too. The always-on retina OLED display is twice as bright as the Apple Watch Series 8. It also has the best battery life of any Apple Watch on the market. 

While this watch is designed with athletes in mind, coming with a ton of sensors and safety features, there are plenty of upgrades that make this watch a compelling choice for the average person, too. 

Read more: Apple Watch Ultra vs. Series 8 vs. SE: The Entire Lineup Compared

Monitor fitness goals without breaking the bank.
We’ll help you find the best deal on your next smartwatch or fitness tracker.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image