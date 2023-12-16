Apple Watch Ultra Grade A Refurbs Are Just $530 at Woot

With the recent release of the Apple Watch Ultra 2, it's gotten easier to find discounts on its predecessor, the Apple Watch Ultra. It remains an impressive smartwatch, and right now you can score a grade A refurbished model for just $530 at Woot. That's saves you a whopping $269 versus buying a new model at list price. This offer is available now through Dec. 20 while supplies last. However, supplies are limited, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later to ensure you get one at this price.

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to help you keep up with your health and wellness and stay connected on the go. It comes equipped with a large 49mm titanium case, an always-on display, plenty of GPS features for when you're off the grid and this model has cellular compatibility as well. You'll get up to 36 hours of battery life per charge and be able to track your activity, heart rate, sleep and more. It even has fall and crash detection for when emergencies arise. And of course you'll be able to take calls, send messages, access Apple Pay and more, right from your wrist.

Refurbished products are a great way to save some cash, and grade A refurbished items have been returned, inspected and restored to fully working condition, with minimal signs of wear. Woot has The Apple Watch Ultra available with an Ocean band in yellow, white or midnight right now, so you can choose the color that best matches your style. Your purchase also comes with a 90-day warranty from Woot, just in case.

Not a fan of refurbished items? Be sure to check out our roundup of other Apple Watch deals happening now to find the best deals on a variety of new models.

