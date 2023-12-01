Apple Watch Series 9 Black Friday Pricing Returns for 1 Day Only

There have been plenty of Black Friday Apple Watch deals to shop over the last week or so, but if you missed out on those sales, Best Buy is today giving you one last chance to score the latest model at its best price yet. A one-day sale there is offering the latest Apple Watch Series 9 for as little as $329 -- a $70 discount -- and Amazon is matching the price, giving you another choice of retailer.

Apple's latest devices rarely go on sale with such steep savings, so it's worth jumping on this discount if you're hoping to gift an Apple Watch this holiday season or grab one for yourself ahead of a New Year fitness kick. The discount applies to the 41mm variant in midnight and pink colors at Best Buy, with Amazon also offering similar savings on other colors, sizes, band styles and even on cellular-equipped models.

The Apple Watch Series 9 was just released this fall and has been upgraded with a new S9 chipset, the first meaningful processor change since the Apple Watch Series 6, for improved speed and power efficiency. The device also features a new Double Tap gesture that opens up some one-handed use possibilities, while also being the first model to include on-device Siri commands. Ultra Wideband capabilities and a brighter display are also on board.

