Apple Watch Refurb Sale Offers Bargain Prices While Supplies Last

Smartwatches are very useful in day-to-day life, from tracking your exercise to delivering glanceable notifications, but they certainly aren't cheap, especially if you're in the Apple ecosystem. Fortunately, there's a big Woot sale running right now on Grade A refurbished Apple Watch models that will net you one for as little as $130. Be sure to grab a deal quickly because even though the deal ends on March 5th, supplies are likely limited and certain models may sell out before then.

Though the Apple Watch Series 4 is the cheapest option in the sale, the most budget-friendly option worth considering in this sale is the Apple Watch SE second-generation which is going for as low as $162, depending on the size. This model has an improved heart sensor compared to the first Apple Watch SE and is water resistant to 50 meters. It is missing a couple of more complex sensors, but all in all, it gives you a solid Apple Watch experience for less.

Of course, if you want something a bit fancier, the Apple Watch Series 7 is a great middle-ground if you don't want to spend a ton of cash. You can grab this model in both the GPS and GPS and cellular variants for just $206, and that is for both versions, so be sure to grab the cellular-enabled model since it's the same price while the deal lasts. The Series 7 has all the advanced features you'd find on most Apple Watch models, including the fancier ECG monitor and higher-end workout tracking.

If you want the best of the best, or close to it, you can grab the Apple Watch Ultra, and while it's the first generation, it's still one of the best smartwatches out there. The Ultra is designed for those who have very active lifestyles, with a longer battery life and various types of advanced tracking and sensors to keep you going, plus one of the best dive-tracking apps out there. You can get it now for $503 which is a few hundred dollars cheaper than it sold for brand new.

In terms of condition and functionality, Woot's Grade A rating means that these devices will have minimal cosmetic blemishes and offer like-new functionality. Batteries are guaranteed to hold at least 85% off their original capacity and each device is covered by a one-year warranty.

Of course, if you'd rather go for a new watch, then check out these Apple Watch deals. Or, if you're not in the Apple ecosystem and want another excellent watch brand, these Galaxy Watch deals are worth looking at.