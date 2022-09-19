Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro Models Are up to $400 Off at Best Buy

If you've been holding out for a steep discount on Apple's top-tier MacBook Pro models, your patience is being rewarded today with some of the best MacBook deals we've seen to date. Apple's MacBook Pro models with the powerful M1 Pro chip have had prices slashed at Best Buy with as much as $40 taken off their regular prices, which is $50 more than the previous sale. The Best Buy markdowns apply to both and versions and make for the lowest prices ever on these machines.

If you want Apple's largest laptop, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is the very fellow. It packs in a gorgeous 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Inside, the devices are powered by Apple's M1 Pro chip with a 10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU and 16GB of RAM. Both the 512GB and 1TB configurations are at Best Buy right now -- a better price than during Prime Day earlier this month.

On the smaller side, the more portable 14-inch MacBook Pro is available for at Best Buy, which is $400 off. That's the lowest we've seen this machine go, and the is also available at $400 off. Both machines are running Apple's M1 Pro chip with 16GB of RAM.

There's no telling how long these deals will last, so it's best to place your order as soon as possible if you want to get in on the current savings. If you don't need the power of the M1 Pro, Best Buy also has the , which is $450 off.