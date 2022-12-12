Apple's 16-Inch MacBook Pro Is Almost $500 Off at Amazon

If you've been holding out for a steep discount on Apple's top-tier MacBook Pro model, your patience is rewarded today with one of the best MacBook deals we've seen to date. Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the powerful M1 Pro chip have seen prices slashed at Amazon, with . The Amazon markdowns apply to both silver and space gray variants in 512GB or 1TB configurations.

If you want Apple's largest laptop, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is the one to go for. It packs in a gorgeous 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Inside, the devices are powered by Apple's M1 Pro chip with a 10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU and 16GB of RAM.

You can score a discounted on the even more powerful M1 Max-equipped machines, with boosted GPU performance and double the amount of RAM, with savings on those machines. The 14-inch MacBook Pro is , too.

There's no telling how long these deals will last, so it's best to place your order as soon as possible if you want to get in on the current deals. If you don't need the power of the M1 Pro or M1 Max, Amazon also has the new MacBook Pro M1 , which is $149 off, and the M1-powered MacBook Air is right now.