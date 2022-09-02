Anycubic's 7th Anniversary Sales Offers Steep 3D Printer Discounts

Anycubic is a fairly well-known and trusted brand in the 3D printing world, and is routinely place high in our best 3D printer articles. Both the company's Resin and FDM printers tend to be of good quality and have advanced features that make them stand out from the crowd.



To celebrate its 7th anniversary, Anycubic has a sale on a lot of different printers and materials. The discounts are light on some of them but heavy on others, and it will depend on what type of 3D printer you want as to how good the pricing is.

My personal favorite on the sale is the Anycubic Photon Mono X. It's a medium size printer that has a build plate big enough to print around 30 tabletop miniatures at a time or a large, intricate piece of jewelry or cosplay costume. I managed to print an entire dagger from Dune on the Mono X that looks stunning.

Anycubic's sale brings the price of the Mono X to just $349, a nearly $250 saving from its launch price and a $100 saving on its average price from around the internet. It's also worth noting that Anycubic is discounting a lot of its materials like resin and PLA filament so if you are going to grab a new 3D printer, you may as well stock up on your materials for it too.