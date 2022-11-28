Anker's Cyber Monday Deals Make Charging Your Gear More Affordable With Up to 43% Off

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.
Nothing is more frustrating than having technology suddenly shut down on you in the middle of a crucial task. You can save yourself the headache by keeping charging accessories close by. During Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, you can score up to 43% off Anker charging accessories so you can keep all your tech charged all the time.
As an iPhone owner, it's hard to find good, low-cost charging banks that can give my phone some juice quickly. With this Anker 45-watt wall charger with dual port USB-C for $45 (down from $70), you can charge Apple products from iPhones to Apple Watches. You'll save an extra 10% when you clip the coupon.
Take this Anker 727 charging station with you everywhere when you need the ultimate portable charger for work. This one features a detachable extension cord, two outlets, two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports for $65 (save 32%).
There's also an Anker 737 power bank with a digital display to show you its battery life and time left for a full charge. This power bank has the ability to charge three devices at once and is compatible with thousands of devices, all for $100 (save 33%).
Here are a few additional options you can snag today:
- Anker USB-C charger, 30W: $16 (save 30%)
- Anker USB-C charger, 65W: $38 (save 30%)
- Anker 525 charging station 7-in-1 USB-C power strip: $42 (save 30%)
- Anker new nylon USB-C to Lightning cable: $22 (save 31%)