Anker's Cyber Monday Deals Make Charging Your Gear More Affordable With Up to 43% Off

This Cyber Monday sale is sure to supercharge all your technology.

Robin Mosley
Anker 735 USB-C Wall Charger
Nothing is more frustrating than having technology suddenly shut down on you in the middle of a crucial task. You can save yourself the headache by keeping charging accessories close by. During Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, you can score up to 43% off Anker charging accessories so you can keep all your tech charged all the time.

As an iPhone owner, it's hard to find good, low-cost charging banks that can give my phone some juice quickly. With this Anker 45-watt wall charger with dual port USB-C for $45 (down from $70), you can charge Apple products from iPhones to Apple Watches. You'll save an extra 10% when you clip the coupon. 

Take this Anker 727 charging station with you everywhere when you need the ultimate portable charger for work. This one features a detachable extension cord, two outlets, two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports for $65 (save 32%).

There's also an Anker 737 power bank with a digital display to show you its battery life and time left for a full charge. This power bank has the ability to charge three devices at once and is compatible with thousands of devices, all for $100 (save 33%). 

Here are a few additional options you can snag today:

