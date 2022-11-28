Anker's Cyber Monday Deals Make Charging Your Gear More Affordable With Up to 43% Off

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Nothing is more frustrating than having technology suddenly shut down on you in the middle of a crucial task. You can save yourself the headache by keeping charging accessories close by. During Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, you can score up to so you can keep all your tech charged all the time.

As an iPhone owner, it's hard to find good, low-cost charging banks that can give my phone some juice quickly. With this for $45 (down from $70), you can charge Apple products from iPhones to Apple Watches. You'll save an extra 10% when you clip the coupon.

Take this with you everywhere when you need the ultimate portable charger for work. This one features a detachable extension cord, two outlets, two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports for $65 (save 32%).

There's also an with a digital display to show you its battery life and time left for a full charge. This power bank has the ability to charge three devices at once and is compatible with thousands of devices, all for $100 (save 33%).

Here are a few additional options you can snag today:

: $16 (save 30%)

: $38 (save 30%)

: $42 (save 30%)

: $22 (save 31%)