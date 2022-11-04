Amazon's 1st-Gen Echo Auto Is Back Down to $15, Matching Its Lowest Price Ever

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

If you've ever lamented leaving your home-based Echo smart speaker features behind when you head out on the road, the Echo Auto is the answer. A 2nd-gen update dropped recently, so Amazon knocked 70% off the price of the , bringing that $50 price tag down to a much more reasonable $15 -- the same price it dropped to during last year's early Black Friday sales, which happens to be the lowest price we've seen on this device.

Echo Auto is a nifty gadget that gives you access to Alexa in your car. With eight microphones and far-field technology, this device is designed to hear you over music, A/C and other noise on the road. Just use the included vent mount and connect to your car's speakers either through an auxiliary input or your phone's Bluetooth connection. One it's in place, you can use your Echo Auto to stream content from all your favorite audio streamers like Audible, Amazon Music, Spotify and SiriusXM, just to name a few. Plus you can check the news, make calls, set up reminders and more. There is even a button to turn the microphones off when you need to.

If you're a fan of Alexa and already use a lot of Amazon's ecosystem of devices, you can't go wrong with this hands-free Alexa device. It can help navigate your trips and give you real-time information about traffic. It makes a great gift for loved ones, too, if you want to start your holiday shopping early. Just be sure to check that the 1st-gen Echo Auto is compatible with your car and air vents before you purchase.

Read more: Best Amazon Alexa Devices of 2022