Amazon Slashes 50% Off This Blink Video Doorbell and Mini Cam Bundle

When you think about protecting your home, prevention is half the battle, and having a good home security system can go a long distance in helping with that. Of course, it can cost quite a bit of money, but there are a lot of budget-friendly devices that are still great and have steep discounts, like this Blink Doorbell and Mini Cam bundle. You can grab both devices for just $65, as well as the Blink Sync Module 2, rather than the $130 list price you would normally have to pay for the set, ahead of October Prime Day.

While Ring's video doorbells tend to be the ones most people think about, the Blink Video Doorbell is also pretty good and is also owned by Amazon. It has a great camera with a 180-degree field of view, 1080p HD video and various personal alerts. It can operate wired or with AA batteries, so there's no need to deal with recharging either way. Being a budget-friendly doorbell, it does lack a couple of features, such as no live feed or local storage, but those two issues are resolved by the included Blink Add-On Sync Module 2.

On the other hand, the Blink Mini Cam is more focused on overall security, with the ability to set it up pretty much anywhere you can plug in a cable. You get a 1080p HD camera, which can also be a live feed. Plus, there's a two-way microphone, so you can have a conversation with somebody if needed. You also get pretty good night vision with the ability to increase or decrease the intensity of the infrared LEDs. It also has other basic customizability you'd expect, such as motion zones, and the Mini camera can act as a chime for your doorbell.

Overall, this is a pretty great starter bundle, though if you don't need the added benefits of the Blink Add-On Sync Module 2, you can get the doorbell and camera separately at 50% off for a total spend of $50. And if you want more devices for increased coverage, you can check out these home security deals we've rounded up for some other options.