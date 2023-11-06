Amazon Is Discounting Logitech Gaming Accessories Ahead of Black Friday

Logitech makes a ton of different peripherals, including some of our favorite mice, gaming keyboards and PC headphones. And if you're looking to upgrade your PC setup this fall, this early Black Friday sale at Amazon with up to 50% discount on Logitech peripherals is an easy way to get a great product for less.

If you're looking for a budget-friendly wireless gaming mouse, this Logitech G305 Lightspeed is one of our yop choices, and it even comes in five different and unique colors. It's going for a bargain price as well at just $30 instead of the usual $50. If you'd like something a bit more fancy, the Logitech G502 Lightspeed is an excellent wireless gaming mouse with one of the best sensors on the market and is discounted down to $90, or you can get the wired version for just $40.

While one of our favorite Logitech keyboards, the G613, isn't featured in this sale, the Logitech G815 is, and you can grab it for $130. and features five programmable keys, USB passthrough and dedicated media controls. That may be a bit expensive for some, in which case the Logitech G213 Prodigy represents a more affordable option, going for $40 instead of $70 and still offers customizable keys and RGB lighting. The most premium option is the Logitech G915, and it has a price to match, although it's discounted down to $160 from $250. It's super-thin with an aluminium design and wireless connectivity, plus customizable lighting and key controls.

Logitech doesn't only make keyboards and mice; it makes some good headphones and earbuds, too. For example, there's the Logitech G Fits, which mold themselves to your ear when you first wear them, giving you a more comfortable fit, and they're going for $150 instead of $230, a record-low price. If you'd prefer headphones, though, there's the Logitech G733 with a suspension band and solid audio quality going for $120.