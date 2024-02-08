Amazon Has Knocked 58% Off the Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer

Whether you consider yourself a gourmet chef or cooking isn't really your thing, having an air fryer that can pretty much do it all for you is a welcome addition to any kitchen countertop. These impressive multi-use machines can make cooking meals easier than ever, which is nice when your schedule is full. And right now Amazon has marked down the Instant Vortex 6-quart air fryer to just $72 -- 58% lower than the regular asking price.

From the makers of the Instant Pot, this air fryer is capable of multiple functions: air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate. There's a ClearCook window that allows you to see the food as it cooks. It makes 4 to 6 servings in the single basket, and you can gain access to a huge array of recipes through the Instant Pot app. One of the biggest perks of this air fryer is how quickly it reheats food. With a temperature range from 95 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, you can heat items in a flash even from frozen.

If you've been debating getting an air fryer, this one isn't huge so it won't take up a ton of space on your counter. It also has a dishwasher safe air fry basket and tray for quick and easy cleanup. And if you want to learn more about what an air fryer actually is, check out this complete guide to air fryers to help you decide whether or not you can or can't live without one.