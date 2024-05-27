All My Food Tastes Better Using the Meater Plus, and It's 30% off Today for Memorial Day

As the writer of most of CNET's articles about the best grills, I spend a lot of time grilling, smoking and generally cooking various types of meat. A good thermometer is one of the most important tools you can have when grilling meat. I was given the Meater Plus for my birthday, and it has been one of the best gifts I've ever gotten. Even better, Memorial Day is today, and the Meater Plus is 30% off, which makes it just $70.

The Meater Plus is a Bluetooth-connected meat probe that can be left inside the meat as it's cooking. It helps produce consistently good food and lets you choose the level of doneness for any given piece of meat using the Meater app. The app has a lot of presets that make cooking meats a breeze, including a neat feature that tells you when to take the meat off the heat and how long you should leave it to rest before carving. The app also allows for more than one probe to be connected, so you can keep an eye on various cuts as needed.

Meater has plenty of other products on sale right now too, including the Meater Block, which has four probes and a standalone screen for keeping an eye on your times and temps.

Though I can't say I use my Meater Plus every day, I do use it at least three times a week. I use it for work, to time how long it takes meat to cook in the grills I'm testing, and I use it to cook steaks and roast pork for my family. It's a fantastic tool to have in your cooking arsenal, and with a 30% discount, it's worth grabbing one today.

If you are looking for more grilling accessories or a deal on a new grill, Memorial Day is a great time to stock up. Father's Day is just around the corner too, and the Meater Plus makes an excellent dad gift.