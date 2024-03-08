Ahead of New 2024 Models, Apple's 12.9-Inch M1 iPad Pro Is Almost $400 Off

If you want a tablet with serious power, the Apple iPad Pro is one of the best tablets you can choose. The M2 model is the latest in Apple's high-end tablet lineup, and there are rumors of new 2024 iPad models on the horizon, but the 2021 iPad Pro still has a lot going for it, especially when you can find one at a discounted price.

Woot is currently offering $389 off the 12.9-inch model with cellular connectivity and 128GB of storage, a price that means you only have to pay $810 to pick one of these things up This deal is available for another week or so but there's always a chance it may sell out before then. With that in mind, we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Despite being a generation old, this 2021 iPad Pro still comes packed with advanced hardware that makes it one of the fastest and most advanced tablets out there. It features a stunning 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display, which boasts 1,600 nits of peak brightness, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and supports Apple's True Tone technology, making it a great pick for digital artists or other creatives.

Internally, it's equipped with Apple's powerful M1 chip, as well as 8GB of RAM and Wi-Fi 6 support for lightning-fast performance. Plus the 12-megapixel front camera automatically keeps you centered, which makes it great for video calls and virtual meetings. It averages around 10 hours of battery life on a single charge and uses a USB-C charger, so you don't have to worry about keeping an Apple Lightning cable on hand.

The second-generation Apple Pencil, which can help you unlock the full potential of this tablet, is also on sale for just $79 right now, which saves you $50 compared to the usual price. And if the iPad Pro isn't for you, we're rounding up the best iPad deals this side of Christmas including sales on the iPad Air, iPad Mini and entry-level iPad.