Add an M1 iMac to Your Desk for Less Than $950
If you've been lusting after a pretty pastel M1 iMac but don't want to spend a ton of money, this open-box deal will net you over $700 off.
While most folks tend to focus on Apple laptops like the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro, Apple also makes some great desktops, especially if you're looking for an all-in-one solution that makes your life a bit easier. Just like MacBooks, iMac desktops come at a price, but right now, there's a solid sale on an open-box iMac for just $936 at Woot. That's pretty good, considering this particular configuration would cost close to $1,700 brand new.
This open-box iMac is the latest 24-inch version, with a gorgeous Retina display running a 4.5K resolution and a whopping 500 nits of peak brightness. It also has a P3-wide color gamut, which is great if you do a lot of photography work.
Besides that, this 2021 iMac comes with Apple's M1 chip, which is one of the most powerful on the market right now, and comes with eight-core CPU and GPUs, and 8GB of integrated RAM, which is great for graphical work and day-to-day activities. A 512GB solid-state drive offers a reasonable amount of storage space, too.
If you do a lot of Zoom meetings, there's a 1080p webcam built-in, and the three-microphone array makes it so you can be heard crystal clear. There's also Wi-Fi 6, which will help you maintain a strong connection.
Finally, while this iMac is open-box, which usually means you might be missing some peripherals, you'll get an Apple refurbished keyboard and mouse, so you don't have to spend extra on those.
