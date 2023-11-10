Active and Former Military Members Can Save Big on Tech This Veterans Day

For Veterans Day retailers are showing their appreciation with special discounts. These discounts will be available for all veterans and active military members. Right now, Samsung, Bose and others are offering deals on some of the latest headphones, earbuds and speakers.

Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from Samsung, Bose and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.

Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.