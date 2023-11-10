Active and Former Military Members Can Save Big on Tech This Veterans Day

X
For Veterans Day retailers are showing their appreciation with special discounts. These discounts will be available for all veterans and active military members. Right now, Samsung, Bose and others are offering deals on some of the latest headphones, earbuds and speakers. 

A pair of black Samsung earbuds in their charging case against a blue background.
Samsung/CNET

Samsung

Active military members and veterans save up to an extra 30%

See at Samsung

Samsung is currently offering up to an extra 30% off via its Samsung Offers Program for active military members and vets. This program includes the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro -- available for an additional $19 off.

bose-quietcomfort-earbuds-ii
Bose

Bose

Military members save $30 on orders over $199

See at Bose

Bose is giving military members $30 off any order over $199. That means you can pick up the Quiet Comfort Ultra Earbuds for $269, saving $30 on your purchase.

The Sonos Ultimate Immersive Set with Arc is displayed against a yellow background.
Sonos/CNET

Sonos

Save 15% on orders for military members

See at Sonos

Sonos is getting in on the action with its own sale. Sonos is offering 15% off all orders placed by military members. With that discount, you can nab the Sonos Era 300 for $67 off. You'll also get 3 months of Apple Music with the purchase.

marshall-emberton-ii
Marshall/CNET

Marshall Headphones

15% off speakers and headphones for active and former military members

See at Marshall Headphones

Marshall is currently offering 15% off speakers and headphones to all active and former military members. You can grab the Emberton II for just $145 after the discount. Marshall is known for its signature rockstar style and the Emberton II embodies that look and feel.

