7 Labor Day Shoe Deals for the Whole Family

Labor Day is finally here, which means a lot of Labor Day sales are ending either Monday or Tuesday. We've seen many great deals in recent days, but there's still some time left to make the most of the holiday sales. Right now, seven different stores are offering shoes at discounted prices for the whole family. You're sure to find what you need in one or more of these stores. Check out what we've rounded up as some of the best Labor Day shoe deals for the family.

Macy's shoe deals

are ending Monday night, but you can still grab shoes for low prices. Get up to 60% off nearly 5,000 different styles for men, women and children. Plus, get an extra 15% or 20% off when you use the code LABOR on select sale products.

Macy's These Michael Kors Moccasin Flats are now 51% off (save $59).

(save $12)

($24)

($24)

New Balance sneaker deals

Getting sneakers that will last the entire school year for your little ones can be tricky, especially if your kids are incredibly active on the playground or in school. Thankfully, you can grab during this Labor Day sale.

New Balance This Airishi v2 shoe was originally $50, but you can save $20.

(save $35)

(save $15)

(save $20)

Nine West shoe deals

It's the last day to shop where hundreds of items are 60% off their original prices. There are great deals here, and you can get stylish shoes for around $30 a pair.

Nine West These sandals were originally $79, so you'll save $47.

(save $53)

(save $53)

(save $53)

Shoe Carnival shoe deals

For Monday only, you can get 25% off shoes at when you use the code EXTRA25, plus get an extra $10 off when you spend $80 or more.

Adidas Stay classic and clean with these fresh kicks. Originally $70, grab a pair for $30 less.

(save $25)

(save $15)

(save $30)

Finish Line shoe deals

Finish Line is still having its , where you can get 40% off select styles when you use the coupon code WEEKEND40. There's no minimum spend on this sale, which lasts until 10 a.m. EST on Tuesday.

Finish Line Step out in style with these sneakers, which retail for $160. Save 40% when you use the coupon WEEKEND40 and get it for $96.

(save $52)

(save $44)

(save $56)

TOMS shoe deals

Tom's surprise sale warehouse clearance is still ongoing, but it ends in just a few hours. Grab styles for men, women and kids. There are over 300 products to shop during this sale, plus orders over $75 ship for free, so stock up if you want.

TOMS These adorable shoes were originally $35, so you save about $7 or 20% off the retail price.

(save $37)

(save $55)

(save $45)

Nike shoe deals



offers 20% off all clearance items, which includes over 3,300 items from clothing to shoes. Use the code SUMMER20 for up to 50% off select styles.

Nike These shoes add a twist to the Air Force classics with bright orange details. Originally $130, you can have it for 50% off and save $75.

(save $27)

(save $19)

(save $59