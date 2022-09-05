iPhone 14 Best Laptops Labor Day Deals Galaxy Z Fold 4 Surfshark VPN Best Cameras iPhone 14 vs. 13 Best iPhone VPN
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
7 Labor Day Shoe Deals for the Whole Family

Shop from these sites before the sales are over.
2 min read

Labor Day is finally here, which means a lot of Labor Day sales are ending either Monday or Tuesday. We've seen many great deals in recent days, but there's still some time left to make the most of the holiday sales. Right now, seven different stores are offering shoes at discounted prices for the whole family. You're sure to find what you need in one or more of these stores. Check out what we've rounded up as some of the best Labor Day shoe deals for the family.

Macy's shoe deals

Macy's Labor Day sales are ending Monday night, but you can still grab shoes for low prices. Get up to 60% off nearly 5,000 different styles for men, women and children. Plus, get an extra 15% or 20% off when you use the code LABOR on select sale products.
Macy's

Michael Kors Women's Lillie Moccasin Flats

These Michael Kors Moccasin Flats are now 51% off (save $59).

$56 at Macy's

New Balance sneaker deals

Getting sneakers that will last the entire school year for your little ones can be tricky, especially if your kids are incredibly active on the playground or in school. Thankfully, you can grab quality sneakers from New Balance for under $75 during this Labor Day sale.
New Balance

Kids Arishi v2

This Airishi v2 shoe was originally $50, but you can save $20.

$30 at New Balance

Nine West shoe deals

It's the last day to shop Nine West's Labor Day sales where hundreds of items are 60% off their original prices. There are great deals here, and you can get stylish shoes for around $30 a pair. 
Nine West

Nested Heeled Thong Sandals

These sandals were originally $79, so you'll save $47.

$32 at Nine West

Shoe Carnival shoe deals

For Monday only, you can get 25% off shoes at Shoe Carnival when you use the code EXTRA25, plus get an extra $10 off when you spend $80 or more.
Adidas

Men's Adidas Duramo 10 running shoes

Stay classic and clean with these fresh kicks. Originally $70, grab a pair for $30 less.

$40 at Shoe Carnival

Finish Line shoe deals

Finish Line is still having its weekend-long Labor Day sale, where you can get 40% off select styles when you use the coupon code WEEKEND40. There's no minimum spend on this sale, which lasts until 10 a.m. EST on Tuesday. 
Finish Line

Men's Nike Air Max 2021 Next Nature casual shoes

Step out in style with these sneakers, which retail for $160. Save 40% when you use the coupon WEEKEND40 and get it for $96.

$96 at Finish Line

TOMS shoe deals

Tom's surprise sale warehouse clearance is still ongoing, but it ends in just a few hours. Grab up to 75% off styles for men, women and kids. There are over 300 products to shop during this sale, plus orders over $75 ship for free, so stock up if you want.
TOMS

Tiny Alpargata Unicorn

These adorable shoes were originally $35, so you save about $7 or 20% off the retail price.

$28 at TOMS

Nike shoe deals

Nike's Labor Day saleoffers 20% off all clearance items, which includes over 3,300 items from clothing to shoes. Use the code SUMMER20 for up to 50% off select styles.
Nike

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX

These shoes add a twist to the Air Force classics with bright orange details. Originally $130, you can have it for 50% off and save $75.

$75 at Nike

